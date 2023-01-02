News you can trust since 1855
Former Celtic, Chesterfield, Notts County and Harrogate Town man signs for new club

Former Spireite Calvin Miller has signed for a new club.

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 5:16pm

The 24-year-old had his contract at Chesterfield ‘mutually terminated’ in October and he departed as a free agent.

The left-sided player was let go after making just six appearances, including five starts, in the first few months of the season.

In total, Miller made 45 appearances, scoring once, in just over a year at the Blues.

Calvin Miller.
The former Celtic man has now moved up north, penning a deal until the end of the season with Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, who are currently fourth.

Greenock said in a statement: “Calvin joins the club with plenty of experience having come through the youth ranks at Celtic before spending time at Dundee, Ayr United, Harrogate Town, Notts County and most recently Chesterfield.

“Calvin becomes the first new signing of 2023 and we can’t wait to see him out on the Cappielow pitch.”

