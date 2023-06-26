Former Aston Villa and Chesterfield man signs for National League South club
The 24-year-old was let go by the Spireites earlier this summer.
The former Aston Villa youngster, who was at Villa Park from the age of seven to 21, showed plenty of potential but his time at Town was hampered by injuries.
He finished last season on loan at Yeovil Town.
But now he has been given a fresh opportunity at Eastbourne Borough in the National League South.
Borough narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing eighth, three points off the top seven.
"I think this is a good step for me in my career, I like what is going on here and I can’t wait to get started now,” Clarke said after putting pen to paper.
"I enjoyed my time at Chesterfield, it is a really big club and I am thankful to them but now it is the next step to keep pushing on.”