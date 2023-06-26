News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Former Aston Villa and Chesterfield man signs for National League South club

Former Chesterfield midfielder Jack Clarke has signed for a new club.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Jun 2023, 18:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 18:25 BST

The 24-year-old was let go by the Spireites earlier this summer.

The former Aston Villa youngster, who was at Villa Park from the age of seven to 21, showed plenty of potential but his time at Town was hampered by injuries.

He finished last season on loan at Yeovil Town.

Jack Clarke.Jack Clarke.
Jack Clarke.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But now he has been given a fresh opportunity at Eastbourne Borough in the National League South.

Borough narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing eighth, three points off the top seven.

"I think this is a good step for me in my career, I like what is going on here and I can’t wait to get started now,” Clarke said after putting pen to paper.

"I enjoyed my time at Chesterfield, it is a really big club and I am thankful to them but now it is the next step to keep pushing on.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldAston VillaSpireitesEastbourne BoroughNational League South