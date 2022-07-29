The 21-year-old, who was attracting interest from a number of clubs after scoring nine goals in 38 appearances for neighbours Matlock Town last season in the Northern Premier League, has joined for an undisclosed fee.

The deal has been agreed for some time but it was delayed due to international clearance.

He came on as a ‘trialist’ in the second-half of the Spireites’ 3-0 win pre-season win against Bradford City last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesurun Uchegbulam has signed for Chesterfield.

Uchegbulum, known for his blistering pace, impressed for Matlock against the Blues in a friendly earlier this month, persuading manager Paul Cook to take a chance on him.

He is Chesterfield’s 11th summer signing and could play in the final pre-season friendly at Boston United tonight (7pm kick-off).

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Uchegbulum said. “Obviously, I played against Chesterfield and I didn’t think too much of it.

“The next day I spoke to the manager, and it has all just gone from there. I’ve got no words. It’s my first time signing for a club this big and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I would describe myself as explosive, very quick, a bit of a flair player. I like to entertain the crowd. I’ve got an eye for an assist; I’ve got an eye for a goal but, ultimately, I like to just enjoy my football.”

On Uchegbulum’s departure, Matlock manager Paul Phillips said: “I didn’t want him to go for it makes it a lot harder for ourselves. We have to get a replacement.

“But at the end of the day we couldn’t stand in his way, he’s getting full-time football at a good club and it shows we’re doing the right things here in that lads are getting noticed further up the scale.

“There’s been a lot of interest in him and rightly so because he’s a very good player.

"I think the club has got a good deal financially.

"We wish him all the best and he’s welcome back here at any time.”

Gladiators chairman, Jay Beaumont, said the deal was ‘very good financially’ for them.

He added: “We’re delighted that one of our players has impressed against National League opposition to get them to want to sign him. It’s full time football for him and we’re excited to see how he gets on.

"Obviously we wish him all the best at Chesterfield, we couldn’t stand in his way and he knows he’ll always be welcome back at the Proctor Cars Stadium.”

Born in Nigeria, Uchegbulam grew up in Italy until his mid-teenage years before moving to the UK.

He was at AC Milan until he was nine-years-old.

After moving to England, he signed for non-league clubs Stockport Town and Mossley.