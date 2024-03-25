Players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League.

Unstoppable Spireites sealed their long-awaited return to the Football League with a 3-0 win at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday.

It sparked jubilant scenes at the SMH Group stadium as fans took their celebrations on to the pitch.

And fans from other EFL and National League clubs have also offered their congratulations via our social media channels.

Peter Clamp wrote: ‘Great achievement Chesterfield FC from Southend United supporter. About time you had your place in the sun.’

Paul Gelsthorpe added:I am a Stags fan, good to see you got back, just took a little longer for you, but at a canter.

Used to watch Chessie a bit as well so don't really do the rivalry thing. Proper club back in EFL where we have the Crawleys, Mk Dons and Forest Greens etc. No disrespect to them but I prefer Chesterfield. Enjoy your promotion.”

Kevin Finn said: ‘Really pleased for PC , hopefully he does the business next season, from Kev ov Wolves’

John Mcdonald added: ‘Brilliant day yesterday , watched the match before going to watch my team Stockport, so pleased for their fans , management players and cookie and Webb , good luck next season , but enjoy the rest of this campaign.’

Vince Hendricks said: ‘Well done chesterfield, thoroughly deserved as the table shows , enjoy the moment, from a Southend fan’

Notts fan Trevor Penson added: ‘Congratulations from a Notts. Fan. Thoroughly deserved !!! Well done.’

Spireites fan Michelle Boler wrote on facebook: ‘Emotional for us all absolutely love Chesterfield FC. Paul cooks Barmy army always’

Jason Elliott added: ‘Thank you Paul for bringing the good times back’

And Richard Austin said: ‘Well done Chesterfield good luck for the season ahead.’