News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

'Flip flops in the Bernabéu' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Woking

Chesterfield beat Woking 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the National League to 13 points.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Jan 2024, 00:02 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 00:11 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield beat Woking 1-0 on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

1. Darren Oldaker8.jpg

Chesterfield beat Woking 1-0 on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
His eighth clean sheet of the season. Neat and tidy with the ball at his feet on a tricky surface. Not the busiest of nights for him, but he had to be alert to save from Lewis early in the second-half.

2. Harry Tyrer 7

His eighth clean sheet of the season. Neat and tidy with the ball at his feet on a tricky surface. Not the busiest of nights for him, but he had to be alert to save from Lewis early in the second-half. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
A mature performance. Calm in possession and didn't force things. Gritty in the second-half, winning free-kicks and throws when under pressure. He did well.

3. Jeff King 7

A mature performance. Calm in possession and didn't force things. Gritty in the second-half, winning free-kicks and throws when under pressure. He did well. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Dominant and powerful display. Looked really strong and athletic. Did well to sense danger and get back on the line to head one clear late on.

4. Tyrone Williams 8

Dominant and powerful display. Looked really strong and athletic. Did well to sense danger and get back on the line to head one clear late on. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldNational League