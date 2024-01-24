Here are our player ratings from the game...
Chesterfield beat Woking 1-0 on Tuesday night.
2. Harry Tyrer 7
His eighth clean sheet of the season. Neat and tidy with the ball at his feet on a tricky surface. Not the busiest of nights for him, but he had to be alert to save from Lewis early in the second-half.
3. Jeff King 7
A mature performance. Calm in possession and didn't force things. Gritty in the second-half, winning free-kicks and throws when under pressure. He did well.
4. Tyrone Williams 8
Dominant and powerful display. Looked really strong and athletic. Did well to sense danger and get back on the line to head one clear late on.