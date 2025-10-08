Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 7
Helped record a much-needed clean sheet for Chesterfield, the first in two months. Did well to stop Tavares in his tracks when he tried to go around him. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6
Recalled to the side after dropping out at the weekend and got 90 minutes under his belt. One crunching tackle was a high moment, while one misjudged back-pass was at the opposite end of the scale. Photo: Chesterfield FC
3. Kyle McFadzean 6
Given his opportunity to play right-sided centre-back rather than on the left and he did look more comfortable. Photo: Leila Coker
4. Janoi Donacien 7
His first appearance since re-signing for the club and he managed over an hour before being taken off, which was pre-planned. Played as a left-sided centre-back and didn't put a foot wrong. May have given Paul Cook some food for thought. Got a big hug when he came off. After his injury problems, to come off unscathed will have been a big relief for him. Photo: Tina Jenner