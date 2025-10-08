4 . Janoi Donacien 7

His first appearance since re-signing for the club and he managed over an hour before being taken off, which was pre-planned. Played as a left-sided centre-back and didn't put a foot wrong. May have given Paul Cook some food for thought. Got a big hug when he came off. After his injury problems, to come off unscathed will have been a big relief for him. Photo: Tina Jenner