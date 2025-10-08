Chesterfield beat Burton Albion 1-0 in the EFL Trophy.placeholder image
'Flashes of quality' - Chesterfield player ratings from EFL Trophy win against Burton Albion

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:04 BST
Lee Bonis scored a late winner for Chesterfield in a 1-0 victory against Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Helped record a much-needed clean sheet for Chesterfield, the first in two months. Did well to stop Tavares in his tracks when he tried to go around him.

1. Ryan Boot 7

Recalled to the side after dropping out at the weekend and got 90 minutes under his belt. One crunching tackle was a high moment, while one misjudged back-pass was at the opposite end of the scale.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6

Given his opportunity to play right-sided centre-back rather than on the left and he did look more comfortable.

3. Kyle McFadzean 6

His first appearance since re-signing for the club and he managed over an hour before being taken off, which was pre-planned. Played as a left-sided centre-back and didn't put a foot wrong. May have given Paul Cook some food for thought. Got a big hug when he came off. After his injury problems, to come off unscathed will have been a big relief for him.

4. Janoi Donacien 7

