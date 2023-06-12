News you can trust since 1855
Fixtures release date and play-off final venue for 2023/2024 National League season confirmed

The key dates for the 2023/2024 National League season have been confirmed.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST

The fixtures will be released on Wednesday, July 5 at 1pm.

The season will start on Saturday, August 5 and will finish on Saturday, April 20.

Festive fixtures will take place on Saturday, December 23 and Boxing Day.

The National League season starts on August 5.The National League season starts on August 5.
Teams will also have fixtures for New Year’s Day but they will be permitted to switch to Saturday, December 30 if agreed by both clubs.

The play-off eliminators will be over April 23-24 and semi-final matches on April 28.

The play-off final will be at Wembley Stadium again on Saturday, May 4.

Round dates for the FA Cup and FA Trophy will be announced in due course.

