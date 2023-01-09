It is the second time this season that the fixture at Grosvenor Vale has had to be called-off because of the weather. The teams were set to clash in November but that was also postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A new date for the rearranged match will be announced in due course.

The Spireites already have three games in hand on leaders Notts County and that will become four if the Magpies’ match against Boreham Wood goes ahead on Tuesday.

Chesterfield striker Joe Quigley in action aganst West Brom on Saturday.

As well as Wealdstone, Town will have to find new dates for trips to Wrexham and Aldershot Town. Woking now visit the Technique on February 7.

Chesterfield don’t have a fixture this weekend which means they will be next in action a week on Tuesday (January 17) in the FA Cup replay at West Brom.