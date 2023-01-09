News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fixtures piling-up for Chesterfield after another National League game is postponed

Chesterfield’s match at Wealdstone on Tuesday night has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

It is the second time this season that the fixture at Grosvenor Vale has had to be called-off because of the weather. The teams were set to clash in November but that was also postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A new date for the rearranged match will be announced in due course.

Hide Ad

The Spireites already have three games in hand on leaders Notts County and that will become four if the Magpies’ match against Boreham Wood goes ahead on Tuesday.

Chesterfield striker Joe Quigley in action aganst West Brom on Saturday.
Most Popular

As well as Wealdstone, Town will have to find new dates for trips to Wrexham and Aldershot Town. Woking now visit the Technique on February 7.

Chesterfield don’t have a fixture this weekend which means they will be next in action a week on Tuesday (January 17) in the FA Cup replay at West Brom.

Hide Ad
Read More
Chesterfield ticket allocation for West Brom FA Cup replay confirmed
ChesterfieldNational LeagueWealdstoneWokingSpireites