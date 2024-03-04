Fixture backlog increases as weather hits Chesterfield Sunday League
In HKL ONE just one game went ahead as a solitary Matt Robson goal earned Clowne Wanderers a victory over Bridge Inn which moved them level with leaders Butchers Arms on twenty points, although Butchers have played four games fewer.
In HKL TWO Rangers romped to an emphatic 9-0 win over Bolsover Town Seniors which took them to the top of the division, Ryan Brown leading the charge with a well taken hat trick, Trystan Brown adding and Ricky Machin two goals apiece, Max Linton and Nathan Melbourne one each. Two Reece Nuttall goals and a third from Ryan Whittaker earned their Hollingwood Athletic a 3-1 victory over Gasoline.
One game in HKL THREE and Claycross Utd won it, beating Poolsbrook Town 2-1, Adam Pearson and Bradley Walker with the winning goals.
In HKL FOUR Creswell Barnett Reserves beat Chesterfield Town 2-1 whilst in HKL FIVE James Holman scored twice as his Courage Lions beat Dronfield Town 2-1. There was also a win for Badger who beat Crown and Anchor 4-1.
In the second round of the Chatsworth Cup in an all HKL FIVE clash leaders Clowne Comets progressed to the next round at the expense of Hasland Community Reserves whom they beat 5-0 with Owen Lester’s name going on the scoresheet twice along with Elliott Daffin, Jack Smith and substitute Jacob Owen.