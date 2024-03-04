Action from Hollingwood Athletic's (stripes) 3-1 win over Gasoline at Langer Lane in HKL Division Two.

In HKL ONE just one game went ahead as a solitary Matt Robson goal earned Clowne Wanderers a victory over Bridge Inn which moved them level with leaders Butchers Arms on twenty points, although Butchers have played four games fewer.

In HKL TWO Rangers romped to an emphatic 9-0 win over Bolsover Town Seniors which took them to the top of the division, Ryan Brown leading the charge with a well taken hat trick, Trystan Brown adding and Ricky Machin two goals apiece, Max Linton and Nathan Melbourne one each. Two Reece Nuttall goals and a third from Ryan Whittaker earned their Hollingwood Athletic a 3-1 victory over Gasoline.

One game in HKL THREE and Claycross Utd won it, beating Poolsbrook Town 2-1, Adam Pearson and Bradley Walker with the winning goals.

In HKL FOUR Creswell Barnett Reserves beat Chesterfield Town 2-1 whilst in HKL FIVE James Holman scored twice as his Courage Lions beat Dronfield Town 2-1. There was also a win for Badger who beat Crown and Anchor 4-1.