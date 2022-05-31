Five sign for Belper Town including ex-Doncaster Rovers man, his twin brother and a new goalkeeper

Ben Middleton has signed for Belper and his twin brother, Harry, has also joined the Nailers.

Goalkeeper Ross Durrant has signed for Grant Black’s side having most recently been at Ilkeston where he played a big part in the Robins’ title push as they joined Belper in being promoted from the NPL Midlands.

He replaces Lewis Gwilliams who has left the club due to being unable to commit to the greater travelling required in the higher division.

Also signing is striker Luke Mangham, who joins from Stocksbridge Park Steels having netted 19 goals in the last campaign.

Twin brothers have also joined up with the Nailers, centre-half Ben Middleton coming in from Buxton where he played 23 times in their title-winning season.

Ben’s brother, midfielder Harry, boasts plenty of experience including over 70 games in Leagues One and Two for Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale.

Also added is Kyle Dixon, who impressed when finishing the last campaign with Belper on a dual registration basis with Eastwood CFC and who has now committed solely to the Nailers.

Black said: “We’ve been busy since straight after getting promotion trying to get the targets we wanted.

“We didn’t think we needed to change things massively and most of last season’s squad will stay with us, but we needed strengthening in some areas for the new level of football.

"We’ve admired Luke Mangham for a long time and he’s a fantastic player. He scores goals, works hard and is everything you want in a striker.

"Harry’s a very good footballer with lots of experience at higher levels and will add a lot of quality, while his brother Ben is another with massive experience at this level and above and is a no-nonsense centre-half.

"Ross is another to have been around for a while and has all the attributes you look for in a keeper and will fit into our dressing room comfortably.”

Along with Gwilliams, also leaving the club are Sam Muggleton and Prince Mancinelli.