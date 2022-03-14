Action from Shirebrook's game with Dronfield Town on Saturday.

Shirebrook knew they needed to be on top form if they were going to take anything from the game and with confidence flowing the visitors started well and took the lead in the seventh minute when despite Lewis Hill getting a hand to Sam Terry’s shot, he couldn’t keep it out.

Dronfield pushed forward with Terry again going close then Danny Wood seeing an effort deflected wide.

Shirebrook finally began to get into the game and almost got back in it as Josh Devereux went close with two free-kicks minutes apart and as the half was drawing to a close, Josh Parfitt saw a goal disallowed for offside.

Again it was the visitors who started the second-half the better of the two teams and they were handed a fantastic chance on the hour mark as Wood was played in one-on-one with Hill but the Shirebrook goalkeeper pulled off a fantastic save.

However, his efforts were in vain as from the resulting corner Stuart Hill headed in to double Dronfield’s lead.

Dronfield all but wrapped up the points in the 74th minute when Terry chased down the ball and crossed to find Connor Chapell whose shot found the bottom corner.

Shirebrook got one back in the 84th minute when Daniel Ramsay stood the ball up from the right and Dronfield keeper Lewis Naylor mis-read the flight of the ball and could only tip it into his own net.