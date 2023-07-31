Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Let’s take a look at some of the things we learned from the Spireites’ seven friendly matches…

OPTIMISM

Normally, losing four out of seven friendlies would probably raise a few concerns but that’s not the case because of the level of opposition the Spireites have faced and because the performances have been very good. It’s definitely the best planned pre-season in my time covering the club, facing seven teams from seven different leagues, and I think it will stand them in good stead for what lies ahead. In total, 18 goals scored, some good football played, narrow defeats to teams much higher up the pyramid, the new signings have settled in well and there have been no serious injuries. All of that should give everyone plenty of belief and optimism ahead of the new season.

STRONGER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early signs are that all of the new additions are going to make Chesterfield stronger. To start with, Harry Tyrer makes big saves, and I am convinced he will win Town a lot of points. He’s already shown he’s capable of making stops where you think ‘how’s he saved that?’

He’s clearly got a strong mentality, as shown when he saved the penalty he gave away against Derby County.

Fellow new boy Tom Naylor is a classy operator. He reads the game intelligently, is not afraid to take the ball when surrounded, he punches passes in between tight gaps, is a cool and calm customer in possession and he is a leader. He’s probably one of those players you only realise how good he is when he isn’t playing.

Bailey Hobson and Harley Curtis are only young but I think they are both capable of stepping up when required. Hobson gets about the pitch well, sticks a foot in and has an eye for a goal, while Curtis runs his socks off and is a nuisance. I would have liked to have seen Curtis given more minutes up front just to see what he could do but that’s just my opinion.

HOW TO GET BEST OUT OF GRIGG?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new signing we haven’t mentioned is Will Grigg. I have no doubts he will score goals at this level but I think at the moment the Blues are still working out how to get the best out of him. He isn’t blessed with pace so he isn’t going to stretch the opposition defence. Going long to him in the air isn’t playing to his strengths either. From what I’ve seen, he comes alive in the box and he wants the crosses coming in early and probably along the floor. His movement inside the area is very subtle but clever. Would having someone alongside him help? Maybe. Once everything clicks, and it will, I think we will be hearing THAT song regularly.

THAT HIGH LINE

This was probably the main talking point coming away from Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Chesterfield’s defenders are told to squeeze up the pitch to pin the opposition back, which allows them a platform to dominate possession, but also leaves them vulnerable to the counter-attack and through-balls behind the centre-backs. Having Naylor as a shield in front of the back four should help with that, as well as Tyrer’s one-on-one capabilites, and National League sides will not punish them as much as Rovers did, but there is still work to do in that regard.

WHAT ELSE IS NEEDED?

A back-up keeper is required and Ryan Boot is still on trial but it probably depends on whether he is willing to be a number two because he has been one of the best stoppers in the National League for the last three or four years.

Fellow trialist Callum Ainley could well be the extra body they have been looking for in midfield. Paul Cook wants plenty of options for those attacking trio positions and Ainley’s profile seems to be a good fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been well-documented that they wanted to re-sign Andy Dallas so a striker is still on their wanted list after he joined Barnsley in the end. But it’s worth remembering that there is no transfer window in the National League and that forwards who are not currently available might be allowed to leave closer to the EFL window. Patience could pay off in the end.