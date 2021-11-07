Goals from Saidou Khan, debutant Luke Croll and Kabongo Tshimanga turned the game around after Rhys Murphy’s opener.

Sam Dalby missed a penalty in injury-time and both teams finished with ten-men after Calvin Miller and Zak Brunt were sent off.

IN THE HAT

Luke Croll scored on his Spireites debut against Southend.

The Spireites will be playing in the FA Cup second round for the first time since 2016 when they got hit for five against Wycombe.

The draw takes place at about 9.45pm on Monday on ITV4 following Dagenham & Redbridge vs Salford City and Town are ball number 20.

They banked £22,629 in prize money for winning this tie and there is £34,000 up for grabs in the next round.

Second round matches will be played between December 3-6 which means the home game against Notts County will be rescheduled. Perhaps, given the injury situation, that is not a bad thing.

Oh, and for anyone wondering, Mansfield are ball number two…

GOOD WATCH

Word from the Southend camp before kick-off was that they felt they owed Chesterfield one after the Spireites won 4-0 at Roots Hall last month, a game which saw Shrimpers fans invade the pitch in protest at the club’s ownership and resulted in the sacking of manager Phil Brown.

Throw in the approach for James Rowe which was rejected and this encounter had a bit of background to it.

It was an entertaining, very watchable and wide-open encounter.

With the possibility of a replay the last thing neither side needed, it soon became clear that both teams were going for it.

And the visitors got off to the perfect start when Murphy raced clear and dinked the ball over goalkeeper Melvin Minter after just four minutes.

But, having come back from two goals down at Dagenham last weekend, James Rowe’s men were not fazed and replied instantly when Khan headed in Miller’s cross at the far post for his fourth goal of the season, two of which have come against Southend.

It wasn’t quite the two goals in two minutes that we got at Dagenham but Chesterfield had turned this scoreline around by the 14th minute when debutant Croll swivelled and finished in off the post after a superb delicate touch to bring the ball under control. According to records, that is his first senior goal at the age of 26.

By now the hosts had taken the game by the horns and were getting a lot of joy down the flanks with Miller and Jeff King.

Miller was the Blues’ best player in the first-half and he almost made it 3-1 but his close-range header from King’s cross was somehow kept out by away stopper Steve Arnold.

Southend were the better side at the beginning of the second 45 and Minter made a great save down to his left to tip wide Murphy’s one-on-one effort.

Although they were not under loads of pressure despite the Shrimpers’ healthy possession, the third goal for the hosts with ten minutes remaining gave them a nice cushion.

Two substitiutes combined as Jim Kellermann sent Tshimanga in on goal and he slotted in just four minutes after coming on.

With the clock ticking beyond 90 and with Southend fans heading for the exits, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Minter fouled Matt Rush. But Dalby, who had caused some problems alongside strike partner Murphy, blasted miles over from 12-yards.

That would have set-up a nervy ending but there was still more late drama to come as Miller and former Spireites season ticket holder and Sheffield United loanee Brunt were both shown straight red cards.

In the end, Chesterfield deserved the win against a much-improved Southend and in doing so extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

BARE BONES

Apart from some slack defending for Murphy’s opener, you would never have known that Chesterfield had as many as ten players unavailable through injury, illness and suspension.

When trying to predict my starting line-up I only had 14 names written down so like many others I was wondering if we might see a couple of youngsters fill the bench.

But Croll’s signing and Curtis Weston’s return to fitness boosted numbers to 16. Southend, meanwhile, named nine subs, which competition rules allow.

So with a five-man bench only just scraped together, almost a full XI missing and a debutant and a full-back in the back three, Chesterfield deserve a hell of a lot of credit for securing their place in the next round.

SILLY RED

Given the injury situation, Miller’s late red card is very frustrating.

It was really needless and it means the Spireites will be without a key player for the fixtures against Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Altrincham.

It seemed to have been sparked by Brunt’s challenge on Miller and some pushing and shoving followed.

Perhaps referee Scott Simpson could have given each player a yellow but we all know you can’t raise your hands nowadays.

In his post-match interview Rowe said he had watched it back and said it was deserved and that he would not be appealing.

NEW BOY

Debutant Croll probably did not even know all of his teammates’ names having only just joined but he was my man of the match.

He was perhaps caught out for the first goal, along with fellow defender Fraser Kerr, for Southend’s goal but he responded with an assured performance.

His touch, turn and finish for his goal was impressive and he was very calm in possession and played some nice passes.

Rowe says his best position is on the left of a back three and that is probably where we will see him next Saturday.

TEAM