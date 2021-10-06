Fraser Kerr gave Town the lead on six minutes and Kabongo Tshimanga could have doubled the lead before half-time but Red Dragons goalkeeper Rob Lainton saved his penalty.

Paul Mullin snatched a point with a header from Ben Tozer’s long throw with six minutes remaining on Tuesday night.

DOMINANT

Kabongo Tshimanga saw his penalty saved by Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton.

Before the game most Spireites fans would have taken a point and that is what they got but they deserved so much more.

This was a much-improved performance after the defeat at Woking and it was chalk and cheese compared to the second-half down in Surrey a week ago.

In front of 9,147 – a home record for Wrexham in the National League – Town put in a brave display in wet and windy conditions and dominated large parts at the Racecourse Ground on what was a big occasion.

The Blues were particularly dominant in the first-half and if they had led by two or three at half-time it would not have flattered them as most of the first 45 was played in the Wrexham half. The boos from the home stands at the break said it all.

The second-half was a scrappy affair which Chesterfield managed quite comfortably. The hosts never built up any momentum which was a surprise but that was also down to how the Spireites were in control.

Overall, Town can take a lot of pride and confidence from this performance and if they play like this at Southend United on Saturday they will come away with three points.

PENALTY

If there is anyone who has got some credit in the bank it is nine-goal man Tshimanga.

After having what looked like a strong penalty shout rejected, referee Martin Woods did point to the spot not long after when a similar situation arose and Tshimanga was brought down by Lainton.

After a delay and a bit of a stuttured run-up, Lainton dived to his left to keep it out.

You felt it could be the turning point in the game and although it proved pivotal in terms of the result, Wrexham did not build up any steam afterwards.

LATE SHOW

Chesterfield appeared to have seen this one out but you always had *that* feeling in your gut after recent weeks.

Out of nothing, a long throw by Ben Tozer was headed in by Mullin from a couple of yards to pinch an undeserved equaliser.

Aaron Hayden crashed a late effort against the crossbar which would have been soul-destroying had that gone in.

In the last three matches the Spireites have now conceded five goals after the 80th minute. They need to cut it out quickly.

CARLINE

The performance was unfortunately overshadowed by a serious injury to Carline who had to be stretchered off. Last season’s player of the year looks set to be out for a lengthy period which is a huge blow.

DEBUTANT

There were lots of good individual performances within a strong team display but we must single out debutant Jim Kellermann who was very impressive in midfield.

TEAM