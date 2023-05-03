​First minute winner ends Alfreton Town's play-off dreams at home to Kidderminster Harriers

Former Alfreton striker Amari Morgan-Smith’s goal sent Kidderminster through to a semi-final at King’s Lynn Town at the weekend and means there will be no return to the top division of non-league football just yet for Billy Heath’s men, who had secured their play-off place with a 1-1 draw at Brackley on Saturday (see page 96).​

The goal caught Alfreton napping in the opening minute when the visitors won a throw in down the left. A deep cross then found the ex-Reds man Morgan-Smith ten yards out and he guided his header down and into the corner to stun the home fans and send the large number of away supporters into ecstasy.

Alfreton responded well as Matt Rhead saw a header deflected onto the roof of the net, but Harriers then proceeded to control the encounter with Shane Byrne volleying over the top on 18 minutes.

Former Alfreton man Amari Morgan-Smith got the winner.

Visiting keeper Christian Dibble had to be alert to save an effort from Josh Clackstone as Alfreton sought to get level, then Rhead was wide with a header ten minutes before the break.

Harriers nearly began the second-half as they had the first, Caleb Richards’ strike from distance flying over the bar, then Alex Penny brought a fine save out of Reds keeper George Willis, not long after Bailey Hobson had threatened for the home side.

Alfreton’s Connor Teale then headed off the line to keep the scoreline at 1-0 with Penny putting the next effort over the bar as Harriers looked likely to add to their lead.

Ashley Hemmings saw a shot fly just wide with 15 minutes to go, with Byrne seeing a shot gathered by Willis late on as Alfreton themselves struggled to create much in the way of clear opportunities and ultimately saw the game end with another season in National League North the outcome.

It means Kidderminster now go to second-place finishers King’s Lynn on Sunday.