Sutton United have been crowned champions but after eight months of the 2020/2021 campaign there are still two places up for grabs in the top seven.

Just two points separate Wrexham in sixth and tenth-placed Halifax.

All of this Saturday’s matches kick-off at the same at 12.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National League play-off race is going down to the final day of the season: Pictured: Manny Oyeleke.

Let’s take a look at the runners and riders and what needs to happen for each team to give themselves a shot at promotion to the Football League...

WREXHAM

Position: 6th

Points: 67

Goal difference: +21

Fixture: Dagenham and Redbridge (A)

The Red Dragons have their fate in their own hands. If they win at Dagenham and Redbridge, who have nothing to play for, they will secure a place in the play-offs. A draw will be enough if Eastleigh and Bromley fail to win.

CHESTERFIELD

Position: 7th

Points: 66

Goal difference: +16

Fixture: Halifax (A)

Like Wrexham, the Spireites are in charge of their own destiny. Victory guarantees a play-off finish. A point could get them over the line but realistically it has to be three. They could finish anywhere between sixth and tenth.

EASTLEIGH

Position: 8th

Points: 66

Goal difference: + 11

Fixture: Solihull Moors (A)

The Spitfires’ fate is out of their own hands after they conceded a late equaliser against Altrincham on Tuesday night. They trail Chesterfield on goal difference. They need to win at Solihull and hope the Spireites or Wrexham slip-up. A draw won’t be enough for them because both Town and the Shaymen can’t lose.

BROMLEY

Position: 9th

Points: 66

Goal difference: +9

Fixture: Notts County (H)

Andy Woodman’s side are behind Chesterfield on goal difference. They need to beat Notts County, who have already secured a play-off spot, and hope that two of Wrexham, Town and Eastleigh fall short. Notts could finish fourth with a win and if Hartlepool United lose. The Magpies need a point to secure fifth if Wrexham win.

HALIFAX

Position: 10th

Points: 65

Goal difference: +10

Fixture: Chesterfield (H)