Final day permutations as National League play-off race goes to wire with Wrexham, Chesterfield, Eastleigh, Bromley and Halifax all involved
The race to secure a place in the National League play-offs will involve five teams, including Chesterfield, on the final day of the season this Saturday.
Sutton United have been crowned champions but after eight months of the 2020/2021 campaign there are still two places up for grabs in the top seven.
Just two points separate Wrexham in sixth and tenth-placed Halifax.
All of this Saturday’s matches kick-off at the same at 12.30pm.
Let’s take a look at the runners and riders and what needs to happen for each team to give themselves a shot at promotion to the Football League...
WREXHAM
Position: 6th
Points: 67
Goal difference: +21
Fixture: Dagenham and Redbridge (A)
The Red Dragons have their fate in their own hands. If they win at Dagenham and Redbridge, who have nothing to play for, they will secure a place in the play-offs. A draw will be enough if Eastleigh and Bromley fail to win.
CHESTERFIELD
Position: 7th
Points: 66
Goal difference: +16
Fixture: Halifax (A)
Like Wrexham, the Spireites are in charge of their own destiny. Victory guarantees a play-off finish. A point could get them over the line but realistically it has to be three. They could finish anywhere between sixth and tenth.
EASTLEIGH
Position: 8th
Points: 66
Goal difference: + 11
Fixture: Solihull Moors (A)
The Spitfires’ fate is out of their own hands after they conceded a late equaliser against Altrincham on Tuesday night. They trail Chesterfield on goal difference. They need to win at Solihull and hope the Spireites or Wrexham slip-up. A draw won’t be enough for them because both Town and the Shaymen can’t lose.
BROMLEY
Position: 9th
Points: 66
Goal difference: +9
Fixture: Notts County (H)
Andy Woodman’s side are behind Chesterfield on goal difference. They need to beat Notts County, who have already secured a play-off spot, and hope that two of Wrexham, Town and Eastleigh fall short. Notts could finish fourth with a win and if Hartlepool United lose. The Magpies need a point to secure fifth if Wrexham win.
HALIFAX
Position: 10th
Points: 65
Goal difference: +10
Fixture: Chesterfield (H)
The Shaymen need to beat Chesterfield and hope that Eastleigh and Bromley don’t pick up three points.