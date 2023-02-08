A John Johnston goal saw off FC United of Manchester last Saturday while substitute Jorome Slew’s third goal of the season was sufficient for the Gladiators to return home from Nantwich with all three points on Tuesday night.

Matlock currently lie in seventh spot, two points behind Radcliffe who currently occupy fifth position and the final play off slot, but Matlock have a game in hand.

“It’s been a fantastic week, just what we hoped for,” exclaimed a delighted Carruthers.

“We set out our goals beforehand of getting the two wins and massive credit must go to all of the players, particularly the defensive players with the two clean sheets. Saul Deeney’s made some great saves but overall we’ve showed great determination, we’ve dug in and git two great results so I couldn’t be more proud of the players.”

Perhaps the one fly in the ointment is that Carruthers has thus far not been able to add to the signings he made late last week.

He brought in midfielder Ethan Cartwright from Guiseley and right full-back or wing-back Robbie McNicholas from Loughborough Dynamo. McNicholas has been forced to slot in at left back but they have both have impressed in the two wins as Carruthers pointed out.

He said: “I think we’ve seen already that both are prepared to put their bodies on the line, they both work tremendously hard and give one hundred per cent so they’ve made a great impact.

"Ideally we were wanting to bring more lads in and we’re still desperately keen to do so, we’re working tremendously hard but it’s been very frustrating. We’ve had lads lined up but due to injuries at certain clubs, they’ve not been allowed to leave.”