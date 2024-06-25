Football fans have been having their say on which are the best and worst grounds to watch League Two football in.placeholder image
Fans have rated this as the most unpopular ground to watch League Two games in - where Chesterfield, Gillingham, Colchester United, Swindon Town and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 10:56 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit.

Some will think that big grounds like Swindon Town and Meadow Lane will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Accrington Stanley.

Modern arenas like or Stadium MK will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Cambridge a winner.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two, according to reviews left on Google, with the order running from most to least popular. (Reviews correct as of Oct 3).

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League Two stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Spireites news here.

4.5 (781 reviews)

1. Tranmere Rovers

4.5 (781 reviews) Photo: Pete Norton

4.5 (115 reviews)

2. Bromley

4.5 (115 reviews) Photo: Getty

4.4 (7,950 reviews)

3. MK Dons

4.4 (7,950 reviews) Photo: Catherine Ivill

4.4 (1,195 reviews)

4. Shrewsbury Town

4.4 (1,195 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

