Some will think that big grounds like Swindon Town and Meadow Lane will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Accrington Stanley.

Modern arenas like or Stadium MK will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Cambridge a winner.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two, according to reviews left on Google, with the order running from most to least popular. (Reviews correct as of Oct 3).

