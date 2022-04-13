FANS GALLERY: FA Cup semi-final 25th anniversary special

The match went down in history as one of the most dramatic semi-finals in the competition’s history, Spireites at one point leading 2-0, then trailing 3-2 before Jamie Hewitt’s equaliser in the last minute of extra-time took the game to a replay at Hillsborough ten days later, which ultimately saw ‘Boro win 3-0 to progress to play Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
Here, we’ve delved into the archives to bring you a large selection of photos of Spireites fans enjoying both occasions, whether at the games or back home watching in the pubs and clubs of Chesterfield.
See if you recognise yourself or anyone you know.