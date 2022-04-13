FANS GALLERY: FA Cup semi-final 25th anniversary special

The match went down in history as one of the most dramatic semi-finals in the competition’s history, Spireites at one point leading 2-0, then trailing 3-2 before Jamie Hewitt’s equaliser in the last minute of extra-time took the game to a replay at Hillsborough ten days later, which ultimately saw ‘Boro win 3-0 to progress to play Chelsea in the final at Wembley.