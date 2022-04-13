Chesterfield fans the "Spire Girls" dancing at the Bradbury nightclub after the replay.

FANS GALLERY: FA Cup semi-final 25th anniversary special

April 13 marks the 25th anniversary of Chesterfield’s famous FA Cup semi-final appearance at Old Trafford when they held Premier League side Middlesbrough to a 3-3 draw.

By Mark Duffy
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 8:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 8:04 am

The match went down in history as one of the most dramatic semi-finals in the competition’s history, Spireites at one point leading 2-0, then trailing 3-2 before Jamie Hewitt’s equaliser in the last minute of extra-time took the game to a replay at Hillsborough ten days later, which ultimately saw ‘Boro win 3-0 to progress to play Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

Here, we’ve delved into the archives to bring you a large selection of photos of Spireites fans enjoying both occasions, whether at the games or back home watching in the pubs and clubs of Chesterfield.

See if you recognise yourself or anyone you know.

Chesterfield fans at Old Trafford before the first game.

Photo: JPI

Chesterfield fans celebrate after the 3-3 draw in front of the crooked spire.

Photo: JPI

Jubilant fans arrive back in Chesterfield after the 3-3 draw with Middlesborough.

Photo: JPI

Jubilant fans arrive back in Chesterfield after the 3-3 draw.

Photo: JPI

