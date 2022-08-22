'Fair result' - Notts County boss reacts to dramatic draw against Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies scored twice in three minutes through Macaulay Langstaff to fight back from 2-0 down.

The result means both sides remain unbeaten after four games.

On the second-half comeback, Williams said: “It was end to end, it was not how I would prefer the game, but it is exactly what we needed to do because we had to chase it and the other team were not just going to sit back and soak up pressure. They (Chesterfield) wanted more goals and it became end to end. I am sure it was exciting for the fans but probably not for the two sets of benches.”

Notts County head coach Luke Williams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town took the lead through Liam Mandeville in the first-half before Akwasi Asante added a second 10 minutes after the break.

Williams said: "I think it was their first shot when they scored the first goal. Up until then I don’t think they really laid a glove on us. But then there were more actions in the game that Chesterfield could have scored from, I accept that.

"We were a threat throughout, we got to the box a lot, we put very good balls inside the box, so I don’t think there was too much wrong if I am honest.

"We started very, very well. We controlled Chesterfield and we did not allow them to get territory to have time to settle on the ball.”

He added: "Of course we did not want to be 2-0 down but we showed a fighting spirit that is so important.