FA Trophy third round opponents confirmed for Chesterfield, Wrexham, Notts County and Oldham Athletic
Chesterfield have been drawn at home to seventh tier side Coalville Town in the FA Trophy third round.
The Southern Central Premier League club, in step three of non-league, beat Notts County away in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round earlier this season. They lost 4-1 at Charlton Athletic in the first round proper.
Coalville are currently eighth in the table and are three points off the play-offs with a game in hand. They have only lost one of seven away matches so far this season.
Third round ties take place on Saturday, December 17.
Third round winners get £4,500 in prize money, while losers receive £1,250.
Chesterfield have withdrawn from the competition in the last two seasons because of Covid-19 cases.
Bromley are the current holders after beating Wrexham in the final last season.
The final will take place on Sunday, May 21.
FULL NORTHERN DRAW
Spennymoor Town v Darlington
York City v Blyth Spartans
Altrincham v Curzon Ashton
Marske United v Marine
Chesterfield v Coalville Town
Wrexham v Scunthorpe United
AFC Fylde v Kidderminster United
Tamworth v Leamington
Gateshead v Kettering Town
Farsley Celtic v Chester
Solihull Moors v AFC Telford United
Notts County v Chorley
Oldham Athletic v Peterborough Sports
Guiseley v FC Halifax Town