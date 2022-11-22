The Southern Central Premier League club, in step three of non-league, beat Notts County away in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round earlier this season. They lost 4-1 at Charlton Athletic in the first round proper.

Coalville are currently eighth in the table and are three points off the play-offs with a game in hand. They have only lost one of seven away matches so far this season.

Third round ties take place on Saturday, December 17.

The FA Trophy third round draw has taken place.

Third round winners get £4,500 in prize money, while losers receive £1,250.

Chesterfield have withdrawn from the competition in the last two seasons because of Covid-19 cases.

Bromley are the current holders after beating Wrexham in the final last season.

The final will take place on Sunday, May 21.

FULL NORTHERN DRAW

Spennymoor Town v Darlington

York City v Blyth Spartans

Altrincham v Curzon Ashton

Marske United v Marine

Chesterfield v Coalville Town

Wrexham v Scunthorpe United

AFC Fylde v Kidderminster United

Tamworth v Leamington

Gateshead v Kettering Town

Farsley Celtic v Chester

Solihull Moors v AFC Telford United

Notts County v Chorley

Oldham Athletic v Peterborough Sports