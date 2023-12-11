FA Trophy fourth round draw as Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United go into hat - when is it, ball numbers and prize money
The FA Trophy fourth round draw takes place on Monday afternoon.
Chesterfield are in the hat after thrashing National League North side Southport 6-1 on Saturday. Despite making nine changes and playing six academy prospects, the Spireites still recorded a handsome victory to secure their spot in the next round. In doing so, they banked themselves £4,500 in prize money.
The fourth round draw will be made live on talkSport 2 from about 3.15pm. Chesterfield are ball number nine. The draw is not regionalised. These ties will be played on Saturday, January 13. Winners of these ties receive £5,250 in prize money.
Here are the ball numbers for the draw:
- 1. Macclesfield
- 2. Solihull Moors
- 3. Kidderminster Harriers
- 4. Oldham Athletic
- 5. Nantwich Town
- 6. FC Halifax Town or Altrincham
- 7. Walsall Wood or Coalville Town
- 8. AFC Fylde
- 9. Chesterfield
- 10. Hartlepool United
- 11. Chorley
- 12. Radcliffe or Redditch United
- 13. Rochdale or Gateshead
- 14. Horsham
- 15. Bath City
- 16. Hampton and Richmond Borough
- 17. Dorking Wanderers
- 18. Bromley
- 19. Aveley
- 20. Hereford
- 21. Peterborough Sports
- 22. Torquay United
- 23. Hythe Town or Whitehawk
- 24. Barnet
- 25. Welling United
- 26. Bishops Stortford
- 27. Weston Super Mare or Woking
- 28. Aldershot Town
- 29. Chelmsford City
- 30. Wealdstone or Billericay Town
- 31. Hendon
- 32. Chippenham Town