FA Trophy fourth round draw as Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool go into hat - when is it, ball numbers and prize money

The FA Trophy fourth round draw takes place on Monday afternoon.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Dec 2023, 08:59 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 08:59 GMT
Chesterfield are in the hat after thrashing National League North side Southport 6-1 on Saturday. Despite making nine changes and playing six academy prospects, the Spireites still recorded a handsome victory to secure their spot in the next round. In doing so, they banked themselves £4,500 in prize money.

The fourth round draw will be made live on talkSport 2 from about 3.15pm. Chesterfield are ball number nine. The draw is not regionalised. These ties will be played on Saturday, January 13. Winners of these ties receive £5,250 in prize money.

Here are the ball numbers for the draw:

Chesterfield are in the hat for the FA Trophy fourth round draw. Picture: Getty
  • 1. Macclesfield
  • 2. Solihull Moors
  • 3. Kidderminster Harriers
  • 4. Oldham Athletic
  • 5. Nantwich Town
  • 6. FC Halifax Town or Altrincham
  • 7. Walsall Wood or Coalville Town
  • 8. AFC Fylde
  • 9. Chesterfield
  • 10. Hartlepool United
  • 11. Chorley
  • 12. Radcliffe or Redditch United
  • 13. Rochdale or Gateshead
  • 14. Horsham
  • 15. Bath City
  • 16. Hampton and Richmond Borough
  • 17. Dorking Wanderers
  • 18. Bromley
  • 19. Aveley
  • 20. Hereford
  • 21. Peterborough Sports
  • 22. Torquay United
  • 23. Hythe Town or Whitehawk
  • 24. Barnet
  • 25. Welling United
  • 26. Bishops Stortford
  • 27. Weston Super Mare or Woking
  • 28. Aldershot Town
  • 29. Chelmsford City
  • 30. Wealdstone or Billericay Town
  • 31. Hendon
  • 32. Chippenham Town
