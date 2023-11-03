Details for the FA Cup second round draw have been announced.

Chesterfield take on Portsmouth at the SMH Group Stadium on Sunday, live on ITV1, with a 12.15pm kick-off. Should the Spireites cause a huge upset and overcome the League One leaders, they will then go into the hat for the next round and be ball number three.

The second round draw will take place from 2.30pm this Sunday (November 5) and be broadcast live on ITV1 after Town’s match against Pompey.

Winners of first round ties get £41,000 in prize money, but there is £67,000 up for grabs in the second round, with ties taking place over the weekend of Saturday, December 2, which would mean Chesterfield’s home match against Altrincham would have to be rearranged.

FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS HERE: