FA Cup second round draw - ball numbers, when is it and how to watch

Details for the FA Cup second round draw have been announced.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Chesterfield take on Portsmouth at the SMH Group Stadium on Sunday, live on ITV1, with a 12.15pm kick-off. Should the Spireites cause a huge upset and overcome the League One leaders, they will then go into the hat for the next round and be ball number three.

The second round draw will take place from 2.30pm this Sunday (November 5) and be broadcast live on ITV1 after Town’s match against Pompey.

Winners of first round ties get £41,000 in prize money, but there is £67,000 up for grabs in the second round, with ties taking place over the weekend of Saturday, December 2, which would mean Chesterfield’s home match against Altrincham would have to be rearranged.

The FA Cup second round draw takes place on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)The FA Cup second round draw takes place on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
The FA Cup second round draw takes place on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS HERE:

  • 1. Curzon Ashton or Barnet
  • 2. Alfreton Town or Worthing
  • 3. Chesterfield or Portsmouth
  • 4. Bolton Wanderers or Solihull Moors
  • 5. Exeter City or Wigan Athletic
  • 6. Leyton Orient or Carlisle United
  • 7. Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town
  • 8. Hereford or Gillingham
  • 9. Slough Town or Grimsby Town
  • 10. Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley (PM)
  • 11. Oxford United or Maidenhead United
  • 12. Newport County or Oldham Athletic
  • 13. Swindon Town or Aldershot Town
  • 14. Crewe Alexandra or Derby County
  • 15. Mansfield Town or Wrexham
  • 16. Marine or Harrogate Town
  • 17. Barnsley or Horsham
  • 18. Port Vale or Burton Albion
  • 19. Peterborough United or Salford City
  • 20. Eastleigh or Boreham Wood
  • 21. Bradford City or Wycombe Wanderers
  • 22. Sheppey United or Walsall
  • 23. Shrewsbury Town or Colchester United
  • 24. Bristol Rovers or Whitby Town
  • 25. Lincoln City or Morecambe
  • 26. Sutton United or AFC Fylde
  • 27. Reading or Milton Keynes Dons
  • 28. Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley
  • 29. Chester or York City
  • 30. Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers
  • 31. Notts County or Crawley Town
  • 32. Stockport County or Worksop Town
  • 33. Yeovil Town or Gateshead
  • 34. Stevenage or Tranmere Rovers
  • 35. Chesham United or Maidstone United
  • 36. Bromley or Blackpool
  • 37. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town
  • 38. Cambridge United or Bracknell Town
  • 39. Northampton Town or Barrow
  • 40. Ramsgate or Woking
