FA Cup second round draw - ball numbers, how to watch and prize money

Chesterfield are in the hat for the FA Cup second round.

Chesterfield will find out who they will face in the FA Cup second round when the draw takes place on Monday night.

The Spireites booked their place in round two after beating League One Stevenage 1-0 away on Saturday, Lee Bonis scoring the winner from the penalty spot on the hour-mark. The victory secured Town £47,750 in prize money and it means they have reached the second round for five successive years.

The second round draw will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page at 6.45pm before Tamworth host Leyton Orient. The draw will be presented by Becky Ives, with former Manchester City and Everton defender Joleon Lescott, and ex-Chelsea and Reading midfielder Steve Sidwell, in the studio. Chesterfield will be ball number 17.

Second round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday, December 6. Winners pocket £79,500, while losers will collect £21,200.

FULL BALL NUMBERS

1. Weston Super Mare

2. Salford City

3. Luton Town

4. Accrington Stanley

5. Milton Keynes Dons

6. Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic

8. Newport County

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Barnsley

11. Carlisle United

12. Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient

17. Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood

19. Sutton United

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Chelmsford City

22. Barrow

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Exeter City

25. Slough Town

26. Wealdstone

27. Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town

29. Buxton

30. Burton Albion

31. Brackley Town

32. Blackpool

33. Cambridge United

34. Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town

36. Macclesfield

37. Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town

39. Port Vale

40.Walsall