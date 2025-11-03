FA Cup second round draw - ball numbers, how to watch and prize money
The Spireites booked their place in round two after beating League One Stevenage 1-0 away on Saturday, Lee Bonis scoring the winner from the penalty spot on the hour-mark. The victory secured Town £47,750 in prize money and it means they have reached the second round for five successive years.
The second round draw will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page at 6.45pm before Tamworth host Leyton Orient. The draw will be presented by Becky Ives, with former Manchester City and Everton defender Joleon Lescott, and ex-Chelsea and Reading midfielder Steve Sidwell, in the studio. Chesterfield will be ball number 17.
Second round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday, December 6. Winners pocket £79,500, while losers will collect £21,200.
FULL BALL NUMBERS
- 1. Weston Super Mare
- 2. Salford City
- 3. Luton Town
- 4. Accrington Stanley
- 5. Milton Keynes Dons
- 6. Stockport County
- 7. Wigan Athletic
- 8. Newport County
- 9. Cheltenham Town
- 10. Barnsley
- 11. Carlisle United
- 12. Bristol Rovers
- 13. Peterborough United
- 14. Oldham Athletic
- 15. Doncaster Rovers
- 16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
- 17. Chesterfield
- 18. Boreham Wood
- 19. Sutton United
- 20. Bolton Wanderers
- 21. Chelmsford City
- 22. Barrow
- 23. Wycombe Wanderers
- 24. Exeter City
- 25. Slough Town
- 26. Wealdstone
- 27. Swindon Town
- 28. Grimsby Town
- 29. Buxton
- 30. Burton Albion
- 31. Brackley Town
- 32. Blackpool
- 33. Cambridge United
- 34. Gateshead
- 35. Mansfield Town
- 36. Macclesfield
- 37. Shrewsbury Town
- 38. Fleetwood Town
- 39. Port Vale
- 40.Walsall