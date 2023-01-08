Bristol City and Swansea City, both of the Championship, drew 1-1 at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The Robins are currently 19th, while The Swans are 15th.

The Spireites were two minutes away from securing a famous win against the Baggies on Saturday but conceded in the 93rd minute to draw 3-3.

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round has been made.

A replay will take place at The Hawthorns on Tuesday, January 17 (8pm).

Fourth round ties are scheduled to be played between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.

Prize money for fourth round winners is £120,000.

The draw for the fourth round was made live on the BBC on Sunday afternoon.