FA Cup fourth draw - when is it, what channel and full list of ball numbers

The Spireites trailed twice before taking the lead only to be pegged back in the third minute of injury-time by the Championship visitors.

The replay at The Hawthorns will take place on Tuesday, January 17 (8pm), which means the league game at Wrexham will have to be rearranged again.

Town will find out who they could potentially play in the fourth round when the draw takes place on Sunday (January 8) from about 4.05pm on BBC One as part of the build-up ahead Manchester City v Chelsea.

Chesterfield drew 3-3 against West Brom in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Chesterfield and West Brom will be ball number three.

The draw will be hosted by Mark Chapman and made by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.

Fourth round ties are scheduled to take place between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.

FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS

