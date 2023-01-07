FA Cup fourth draw - when is it, what channel and full list of ball numbers
Chesterfield are in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw after a memorable 3-3 clash against West Brom.
The Spireites trailed twice before taking the lead only to be pegged back in the third minute of injury-time by the Championship visitors.
The replay at The Hawthorns will take place on Tuesday, January 17 (8pm), which means the league game at Wrexham will have to be rearranged again.
Town will find out who they could potentially play in the fourth round when the draw takes place on Sunday (January 8) from about 4.05pm on BBC One as part of the build-up ahead Manchester City v Chelsea.
Chesterfield and West Brom will be ball number three.
The draw will be hosted by Mark Chapman and made by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.
Fourth round ties are scheduled to take place between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.
FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS
1 Preston North End2 Brighton & Hove Albion3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion4 Manchester City or Chelsea5 Stockport County or Walsall6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley7 Tottenham Hotspur8 Derby County or Barnsley9 Cardiff City or Leeds United10 West Ham United11 Burnley12 Wrexham13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers14 Aston Villa or Stevenage15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic16 Oxford United or Arsenal17 Fleetwood Town18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers19 Grimsby Town20 Blackpool21 Leicester City22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City23 Bristol City or Swansea City24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City25 Fulham26 Southampton27 Sheffield United28 Sunderland29 Sheffield Wednesday30 Manchester United31 Reading or Watford32 Ipswich Town