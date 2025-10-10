FA Cup first round draw - date, time, how to watch and ball numbers

The FA Cup first round draw takes place on Monday.

The FA Cup first round draw takes place on Monday and Chesterfield are in the hat.

The draw will be made live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page at about 6.30pm on Monday (October 13) during the pre-match coverage between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers in the fourth qualifying round.

Chesterfield will be ball number 15 and they will be joined in the hat by their fellow League Two teams, and those in League One. The first round ties will be played around the weekend of November 1.

The Spireites lost 2-0 at Exeter City in the second round of last season’s competition but in recent years have played the likes of Chelsea, West Brom and Watford in the third round.

Winners of first round ties get £45,000 in prize money and losers bank £15,000.

FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS

1. Accrington Stanley 2. AFC Wimbledon 3. Barnet 4. Barnsley 5. Barrow 6. Blackpool 7. Bolton Wanderers 8. Bradford City 9. Bristol Rovers 10. Bromley 11. Burton Albion 12. Cambridge United 13. Cardiff City 14. Cheltenham Town 15. Chesterfield 16. Colchester United 17. Crawley Town 18. Crewe Alexandra 19. Doncaster Rovers 20. Exeter City 21. Fleetwood Town 22. Gillingham 23. Grimsby Town 24. Harrogate Town 25. Huddersfield Town 26. Leyton Orient 27. Lincoln City 28. Luton Town 29. Mansfield Town 30. Milton Keynes Dons 31. Newport County 32. Northampton Town 33. Notts County 34. Oldham Athletic 35. Peterborough United 36. Plymouth Argyle 37. Port Vale 38. Reading 39. Rotherham United 40. Salford City 41. Shrewsbury Town 42. Stevenage 43. Stockport County 44. Swindon 45. Tranmere Rovers 46. Walsall 47. Wigan Athletic 48. Wycombe Wanderers 49. Darlington or AFC Telford United 50. Macclesfield or Stamford 51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United 52. Carlisle United or Boston United 53. Rochdale or York City 54. Runcorn Linnets or Buxton 55. Morecambe or Chester 56. South Shields or Spalding United 57. Tamworth or Hyde United 58. Scunthorpe United or King’s Lynn Town 59. Aveley or Gateshead 60. Spennymoor Town or Billericay Town 61. Southport or FC Halifax Town 62. Altrincham or Harborough Town 63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers 64. Maldon & Tiptree or Flackwell Heath 65. Woking or Brackley Town 66. Wealdstone or Whitstable Town 67. Slough Town or Enfield Town 68. Eastbourne Borough or Boreham Wood 69. Hampton & Richmond Borough or Eastleigh 70. Southend United or Folkestone Invicta 71. Ebbsfleet United or Solihull Moors 72. Braintree Town or Farnborough 73. Tonbridge Angels or Chatham Town 74. Weston Super Mare or Needham Market 75. Hemel Hempstead Town or Yeovil Town 76. Banbury United or St Albans City 77. Chelmsford City or Chippenham Town 78. AFC Totton or Truro City 79. Dorking Wanderers or Aldershot Town 80. Farnham Town or Sutton United