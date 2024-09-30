FA confirm bans for Doncaster Rovers pair after red cards against Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Football Association has confirmed suspensions for two Doncaster Rovers players who were sent off against Chesterfield.

Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson were both given their marching orders by referee James Bell on Saturday.

Molyneux was booked as the teams headed down the tunnel at half-time and he received his second yellow just after the break for kicking the ball away after the whistle had already been blown.

Anderson was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident with Chey Dunkley with five minutes remaining.

Tom Anderson was sent off for Doncaster Rovers.

The FA website shows Molyneux has been handed a one-match ban, while Anderson will miss the next three for ‘head to head - violent conduct.’

However, Doncaster manager Grant McCann later confirmed on Monday that they have appealed Anderson’s red card after reviewing the video footage.

It means Anderson will be in the stands for Doncaster’s home fixture against Barrow on Tuesday night, while Anderson will also sit out that game and ones against Grimsby Town and Crewe Alexandra.

Chesterfield beat Rovers 3-0, with the goals coming from Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden and James Berry, but they were the better side before the red cards.

The Spireites travel to Bromley on Tuesday evening in their next league clash.