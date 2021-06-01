Extra-time heartbreak for Chesterfield FC Women in cup final

Chesterfield FC Women lost to Lincoln United in the final of the Trevor Clifton Trophy. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Olivia Smith’s free-kick 20 minutes into extra-time won it for Lincoln, which was the only goal of the game.

It was a tight contest between two teams who are in the same league.

Both sides created chances throughout the game but it remained goalless after 90 minutes.

In the end, it was a well-placed free-kick from Smith that won it for Lincoln in the baking sun at Arnold Town.

Chesterfield FC Women head of operations, Sadie Henson, said: “We are all extremely proud of the team for reaching the final and putting on a great performance on the day. Unfortunately the result didn’t go our way but the players have certainly inspired a generation of young players who were all in attendance cheering the team on.”

The competition was organised by the East Midlands Regional Football League following the curtailment of the normal season. It consisted of teams in the same division as the Spireites and the division above.

Chesterfield FC director, Martin Thacker, who went along to watch the game, tweeted: “Sorry not to see @SpireitesWomen win today. They played well and were tenacious. The team battled until the end. They did the club proud and our town. Congratulations on a great cup run.”