​Experienced striker Hardy is next through the door as Shirebrook Town rebuild

Town narrowly avoided relegation to step seven of the pyramid at the end of last season but with Bodle now on board, he has made several impressive signings to suddenly leave his side looking among the favourites for promotion next season from the Northern Counties East League Division One.

Hardy is the latest to join, the 35-year-old having won the NPL Division One East with Worksop Town last season, scoring 15 goals in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Down the years he has also been a prolific scorer over the years for clubs including Buxton, Harrogate Town, Darlington, Grantham Town and Hyde United, winning the NPL Premier Division Golden Boot with Buxton in the 2017/18 season.​

Liam Hardy scored 15 goals for Worksop Town last season. Picture by Lewis Pickersgill.

Hardy said: “After leaving Worksop I wanted to take my time to find the right club.

“The ambition of Shirebrook, the set up and the new additions to the team gave me the confidence to sign.

“I’m taking some time now for a holiday then it’s back into pre-season to prepare, with the aim of being in and around those play-off places come April next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bodle said: “I’m made up, Liam is a class signing for us, I couldn’t be happier with the lads we’ve brought in and Liam tops it off now.

"I think the talent we had already from last year in the younger lads like Kiyani Clayton, Joe Lumley, Samuel Geeves the Murr Brothers [Lewis and Nathan], will blend together really well.

“I’m confident we can have a really good go next year. We start back on the 17th June with a settled squad, session plans are done, the ground works are a couple of weeks away from completion so I’m more than content. It’s been hectic but a worthwhile few weeks.”