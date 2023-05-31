News you can trust since 1855
Experienced midfielder signs new contract at Chesterfield

Mike Jones has extended his stay at the Spireites.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st May 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 08:59 BST

The experienced central midfielder, 35, who was set to be out of contract this summer, has penned a new one-year deal.

On signing, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted. This season has been amazing. Playing for this club has been an absolute pleasure and we nearly did it.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be and I’m probably even more excited for the coming season. Hopefully we can get the job done this time.”

Mike Jones has signed a new contract. Picture: Tina Jenner.Mike Jones has signed a new contract. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Jones joined the Blues last summer after impressing on trial and his performances led him to becoming a key member of the side which reached the play-off final.

The former Bury and Carlisle United man, who turns 36 in August, made 34 appearances last season in all competitions and he is a fan favourite for his committed displays.

Despite his age, Jones showed he still has lots to offer and put himself through 120 gruelling minutes at Wembley against Notts County.

Jones was one of two players to be offered a new contract by Chesterfield this summer along with young goalkeeper Luke Chadwick.

Jones had hinted on social media that he would be staying so this confirmation will no doubt be welcomed hugely by the Spireites fans.

His signature is another wise move by the Blues, who made their first summer signing last week in young attacking midfielder Bailey Hobson, 20, from Alfreton Town.

The new National League season starts on Saturday, August 5. The fixtures are set to come out about a month before.

