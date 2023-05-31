The experienced central midfielder, 35, who was set to be out of contract this summer, has penned a new one-year deal.

On signing, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted. This season has been amazing. Playing for this club has been an absolute pleasure and we nearly did it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be and I’m probably even more excited for the coming season. Hopefully we can get the job done this time.”

Mike Jones has signed a new contract. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jones joined the Blues last summer after impressing on trial and his performances led him to becoming a key member of the side which reached the play-off final.

The former Bury and Carlisle United man, who turns 36 in August, made 34 appearances last season in all competitions and he is a fan favourite for his committed displays.

Despite his age, Jones showed he still has lots to offer and put himself through 120 gruelling minutes at Wembley against Notts County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones was one of two players to be offered a new contract by Chesterfield this summer along with young goalkeeper Luke Chadwick.

Jones had hinted on social media that he would be staying so this confirmation will no doubt be welcomed hugely by the Spireites fans.

His signature is another wise move by the Blues, who made their first summer signing last week in young attacking midfielder Bailey Hobson, 20, from Alfreton Town.