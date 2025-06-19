Experienced duo agree new contracts with Chesterfield

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 14:42 BST
John Fleck has agreed new terms with Chesterfield.placeholder image
Defender Kyle McFadzean and midfielder John Fleck have agreed new deals with Spireites.

McFadzean joined the club in January on a deal until the end of the season, making 12 appearances.

After suffering a knee injury in January, he recovered in time to play the last six games of the campaign, as well as a full 90 minutes against Walsall.

“I’m buzzing to be given this opportunity for this great club,” said McFadzean.

“There’s some unfinished business. I would love to help the boys achieve what we want next season and that is to be champions.

“I’m really looking forward to get going in pre-season.”

Fleck joined Chesterfield in September 2024 after leaving Blackburn Rovers and made 20 appearances in all competitions last term,

He said: “I’m delighted to get the deal over the line; it was pretty straightforward enough to get done.

“I’ve seen we’ve signed a couple of good players and managed to get Dilan Markanday back as well, which is fantastic for the club.

“It was a disappointing end to last season and hopefully we can do one better this time around.”

