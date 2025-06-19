Experienced duo agree new contracts with Chesterfield
McFadzean joined the club in January on a deal until the end of the season, making 12 appearances.
After suffering a knee injury in January, he recovered in time to play the last six games of the campaign, as well as a full 90 minutes against Walsall.
“I’m buzzing to be given this opportunity for this great club,” said McFadzean.
“There’s some unfinished business. I would love to help the boys achieve what we want next season and that is to be champions.
“I’m really looking forward to get going in pre-season.”
Fleck joined Chesterfield in September 2024 after leaving Blackburn Rovers and made 20 appearances in all competitions last term,
He said: “I’m delighted to get the deal over the line; it was pretty straightforward enough to get done.
“I’ve seen we’ve signed a couple of good players and managed to get Dilan Markanday back as well, which is fantastic for the club.
“It was a disappointing end to last season and hopefully we can do one better this time around.”