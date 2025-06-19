John Fleck has agreed new terms with Chesterfield.

Defender Kyle McFadzean and midfielder John Fleck have agreed new deals with Spireites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McFadzean joined the club in January on a deal until the end of the season, making 12 appearances.

After suffering a knee injury in January, he recovered in time to play the last six games of the campaign, as well as a full 90 minutes against Walsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing to be given this opportunity for this great club,” said McFadzean.

“There’s some unfinished business. I would love to help the boys achieve what we want next season and that is to be champions.

“I’m really looking forward to get going in pre-season.”

Fleck joined Chesterfield in September 2024 after leaving Blackburn Rovers and made 20 appearances in all competitions last term,

He said: “I’m delighted to get the deal over the line; it was pretty straightforward enough to get done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen we’ve signed a couple of good players and managed to get Dilan Markanday back as well, which is fantastic for the club.

“It was a disappointing end to last season and hopefully we can do one better this time around.”