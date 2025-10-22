Will Grigg.

Chesterfield could welcome back Will Grigg into the fold for this weekend’s trip to Tranmere Rovers.

The Spireites sit sixth in the League Two table, two points off the automatic spots, ahead of this Saturday’s visit to Prenton Park. After a goalless first-half, Town collapsed to lose 4-0 there in April so they will be keen to banish the bad memories of that day.

One player who could help them do that is Grigg, who was forced off just before half-time in the 6-2 defeat at Colchester United a couple of weeks ago with a groin niggle. The striker has missed the last three games in all competitions but scan results were much better than first feared and the Blues could possibly have him back for the Tranmere clash.

Although he has only managed one goal so far this season, Chesterfield do miss the 34-year-old, who penned a new one-year contract extension recently to take him to summer 2027, when he does not play. It is probably unlikely that he would start in Merseyside but his experience off the bench could prove useful.

The Spireites will also be boosted by the return of Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor, who had to sit out last weekend’s draw against Fleetwood Town due to suspension, after they both collected their fifth yellow cards of the season in the league. John Fleck was another absentee, missing out with a tight calf, but the camp did not seem overly concerned about his timescale.

Tranmere impressively won 4-1 at Bristol Rovers last time out, their first win in eight in the league, which leaves them 18th before this weekend’s clash.

In other news, tickets for Chesterfield’s FA Cup first round tie at Stevenage on Saturday, November 1 went on sale online at 12noon on Wednesday to season ticket holders. They will then go on general sale from 12noon on Friday. Tickets are priced £25 for adults, £23 concession, £17 for under-18s and £10 for under-12s. An allocation of 1,363 has been received.