Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Eastleigh 1 v 3 Chesterfield
Chesterfield beat Eastleigh 3-1. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Harry Tyrer 7
Made a very good save from Quigley at 0-0 which should not be forgotten. His other stops were more routine. Denied his tenth clean sheet of the season with the last kick of the game. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Saw lots of the ball in the final third and was nice and composed. Gave Town plenty of width. Tyrer rescued him with a big save at 0-0. Photo: Catherine Ivill
4. Tyrone Williams 7
The first 40 odd minutes were a battle for him and Grimes up against McCallum and Quigley. Their afternoon was made easier when McCallum was sent off. Cruise control after that. Photo: Tina Jenner