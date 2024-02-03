News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

'Exciting' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Eastleigh

Chesterfield beat 10-man Eastleigh 3-1 to go 19 points clear at the top of the table.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 19:23 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 19:36 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield beat Eastleigh 3-1.

1. Eastleigh 1 v 3 Chesterfield

Chesterfield beat Eastleigh 3-1. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Made a very good save from Quigley at 0-0 which should not be forgotten. His other stops were more routine. Denied his tenth clean sheet of the season with the last kick of the game.

2. Harry Tyrer 7

Made a very good save from Quigley at 0-0 which should not be forgotten. His other stops were more routine. Denied his tenth clean sheet of the season with the last kick of the game. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Saw lots of the ball in the final third and was nice and composed. Gave Town plenty of width. Tyrer rescued him with a big save at 0-0.

3. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Saw lots of the ball in the final third and was nice and composed. Gave Town plenty of width. Tyrer rescued him with a big save at 0-0. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
The first 40 odd minutes were a battle for him and Grimes up against McCallum and Quigley. Their afternoon was made easier when McCallum was sent off. Cruise control after that.

4. Tyrone Williams 7

The first 40 odd minutes were a battle for him and Grimes up against McCallum and Quigley. Their afternoon was made easier when McCallum was sent off. Cruise control after that. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldEastleigh