Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 8
A first clean sheet of the season. Made a top reaction save from Hemmings in the first-half. Stayed alert and was calm in hus work. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 8
Handed his first start and he took his opportunity. His attacking output was the best we have seen from him, providing lots of width and playing really high up the pitch. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 9
Continues to look the part at centre-back. No-nonsense in his defending and grabbed himself one goal with a header from a corner, possibly two, but Grigg has been credited with one of them. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Chey Dunkley 8
A pleasing afternoon on his return to the club where he started his career. Took no chances at the back, clearing his lines well, and was his usual dominant self in both boxes. Photo: Tina Jenner
