That is according to coach Danny Webb, who was speaking ahead of the Spireites’ crunch clash against relegated Maidstone United on Saturday.

A win would definitely seal third spot and a place in the play-off semi-finals but a negative result, combined with a Woking victory, would mean they finish fourth and would have to go into the elimination round.

If Chesterfield were to win their their next three matches they would seal a return to the Football League after five years away.

Spireites coach Danny Webb. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Asked by the DT about the importance of finishing third rather than fourth, Webb said: “It would be a massive advantage, I think more so from a psychological point of view of the supporters to go ‘we are only one game from Wembley.’

“I think if someone had said at the start of the season that you had to win your final three fixtures to get promoted I think we would all have probably taken it.

“I think to say to ourselves that if you win your next three games you’re in League Two is something to get very excited about. And even if it is the next four, it is not the end of the world, but it is not as good as the three.

“It is all about the positivity now, it is all about keeping the players focused on the job in hand and understanding what a good season we have had and what an excellent it will have been if we win our next three.”

Defeat for Town at Bromley last weekend meant that finishing third was out of their hands but a win for Halifax at Woking in midweek has swung the pendulum back the other way.

Webb admitted that that result had put a ‘spring’ in their step in training this week.

“It is very pleasing to have it back in our own hands,” Webb explained.

“I think you would be lying if you didn’t say there wasn’t a bit of relief.

“There is a sense of relief but there is also a sense of optimism because you couldn’t help but feel flat after the result at Bromley and it does not put that to bed at all but it does put a spring in everyone’s step because of the league table with one game to go.

“It shows the different emotions in football. We were all down and sombre on the coach back from Bromley. And then we watched the game on Tuesday night and we got the best possible situation for us. Halifax did us a big favour but now it is up to us to keep our end of the bargain.”

Chesterfield know they don’t need to worry about what Woking do at Solihull Moors as long as they take care of their own business but they will of course be aware of what is happening at Damson Park.

Webb added: “We know if we turn up and play really well and win then we don’t have to look at our phones and check phones to see the Woking score.