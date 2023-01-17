Leroy Lita is one of three new signings for Ilkeston Town.

Goalkeeper Rhys Davies, 23, has signed on a permanent deal having most recently been with National League North side Boston United.

Welshman Davies once commanded a £250,000 transfer fee when he left Newport County to join Leicester City in 2017, spending three years with the Foxes and featuring in their EFL Trophy campaign in 2018/19, saving a penalty against Rochdale in one of their ties.

After leaving Leicester, he went on to spend time with Belper Town and Kettering Town before joining Boston last summer.

Also joining on a deal until the end of the season is vastly experienced striker Leroy Lita. The 38-year-old has netted 21 goals in 27 games for Hednesford Town since joining last year, including a four-minute hat-trick against AFC Rushden & Diamonds earlier this season.

Lita needs little introduction to followers of English football, having made over 450 professional appearances which included over 60 in the Premier League with Reading and Swansea City, as well as extensive Championship, League One and League Two experience with clubs including Bristol City, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Also confirmed as signing for the Robins on a permanent deal until the end of next season is Henri Wilder, who joins from Alfreton Town for an undisclosed fee. Wilder has impressed with the Robins whilst on loan for the last two months and who will join permanently once that loan expires on Saturday.

Robins chairman David Hilton said: “I’m delighted to have all three on board.

“Rhys seems a great lad, is technically good and has plenty of experience at higher levels despite only being 23.

“Leroy is well experienced and we feel he offers another great option for us. Considering he’s played in a side struggling all season with goalscoring opportunities limited, he is still high in the scoring charts. I’m excited to see his return for us knowing we have such great creativity.