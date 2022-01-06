Che Adams celebrates scoring for Southampton against Leicester in the Premier League.

Adams not only made his mark for Southampton in the Premier League last year, but also broke into the Scotland setup and appeared for the Tartan Army in Euro 2020, including facing England at Wembley.

And speaking to Southampton’s official website, the 25-year-old says he’s been thrilled by his progress after initially struggling following his move from Birmingham City.

He said: “It’s been a very positive year. Obviously I’ve gained a lot of experience from playing internationals and in the Premier League, which is the hardest league in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Che Adams' career has seen an incredible rise since his days with Ilkeston.

“It’s been a very good one personally, and hopefully we can make many more memories this year.”

Adams qualifies for Scotland via his mother’s side of the family and made his international debut in March, going on to be a regular under Steve Clarke and playing in all of his country’s Euro 2020 fixtures.

He said: “The interest from Scotland had been around for a while but I wanted to establish myself at club level and get my foot in the door at Southampton first before committing.

"I was doing well playing for Southampton and after chatting with [team-mate] Stuart Armstrong about it he had nothing but good words to say about Scotland and I can now back that up.

Scotland's Che Adams (L) scores his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F qualification football match between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“My mum is so proud of me and all I’ve achieved with Scotland so personally for me it’s been a great time and hopefully we can make some more memories.

"I loved every minute of playing the Euros, it made me learn so much about everything in terms of myself and football.

“There is so much to learn, and internationally it’s a whole different ball game compared to playing in the league every week for your club.

"You have a whole nation behind you and wanting you to do well and the successful nights we’ve had at Hampden Park have been special and will live with me forever.

“As I said, personally it was a great time and hopefully we can make some more memories there as well.”

World Cup qualification remains a very distinct possibility with Scotland due to take on Ukraine in March in the play-off semi-finals, aiming to then beat either Wales or Austria and book their place in Qatar.

And for a man who once weaved his magic in the non-league grounds of the north, to be doing so in the baking hot surroundings of the Middle East in a World Cup would complete quite the journey.

He said: “The World Cup is in the back of everyone’s mind and we want to do well and progress and make a nation proud.