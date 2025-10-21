Ian Evatt. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

League One’s bottom club Blackpool have appointed former Chesterfield defender Ian Evatt as their new manager.

The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month, signing a contract until June 2028. Evatt is a popular figure at Bloomfield Road, winning two promotions, including one to the Premier League, and making more than 250 appearances as a player.

"He holds an eye-catching record in the game, with a near 50% win ratio across his 350 games as a manager,” Blackpool said when announcing him. “Evatt is also lauded as one of Blackpool’s greatest ever defenders.”

As a manager, Evatt has won the National League title with Barrow in 2020 and led Bolton to automatic promotion to League One in 2021. His first task will be to steer his new side out of the relegation zone. They are four points from safety after just two wins from their first 13 games.

On returning to Blackpool, Evatt said: “It’s incredibly emotional to return here and to be given this opportunity. I know first-hand what this club and its supporters can achieve together. We all want to see fearless attacking football where Bloomfield Road is a really tough place for any team to play. It’s a real honour to be back here as head coach and I cannot wait to meet the players and to get started.”

His coaching team will include his former Blackpool team-mate Stephen Crainey as assistant head coach, who will work alongside Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks.

Tangerines owner, Simon Sadler, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ian back to the football club, in what is a vital appointment. His impressive managerial record at this level, strong technical knowledge of the game alongside a passion and enthusiasm to return to the club makes him the ideal fit. Whilst it has clearly not been the start to the season that any of us have wanted, I am now hopeful that results and performances will start to turn in our favour as we look to climb the table.”

Evatt’s first game in charge will be away at Peterborough United on Saturday.