Reeves, who previously also played for Ilkeston Town and Heanor Town, has remained in Derbyshire to join Mickleover who will next season play in the Southern Premier League Central, with Ilkeston being one of the sides he’ll come up against.

The 25-year-old joined Alfreton in the summer of 2020 after returning to Derbyshire following a spell on the south coast with Margate, where he had moved due to studying in the area..

There, he made 36 appearances, scoring 13 goals in all competitions as they finished the curtailed season in 12th place in their league.

Elliott Reeves has left Alfreton Town to join Mickleover.

He was previously at Ilkeston where he scored 36 goals, picking up several end of season awards as the Robins secured the Midland League Premier Division title and promotion in the 2018/19 season under the guidance of Lee Fowler.

He had joined Ilkeston in the summer of 2018 from H eanor Town where he had been a prolific goalscorer after moving from Graham Street Prims.

Meanwhile, two other former Ilkeston players have found a new club having been released by the Robins last month, with both signing for Basford United.

Defender Stern Irvine has signed for the club managed by former Ilkeston boss and chairman/owner Mark Clifford.