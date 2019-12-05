Everything you need to know about Bromley as the promotion challengers visit the Proact on Saturday

High-flying Bromley provide the next opposition for the Spireites – here is everything you need to know about the visitors to the Proact on Saturday.

How has their season gone so far?

The Ravens are second in the National League and three points behind leaders Barrow.

They have won 11, drawn eight and lost five of their 24 matches this campaign.

It has been a much-improved season compared to last year when they finished 12th and 14 points off the play-offs.

What is Bromley’s recent form like?

Bromley, who beat Chesterfield 2-1 earlier in the season, visit the Proact this Saturday. Picture Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD.

Not as good as you might think with just one win in their last eight games in all competitions since they hammered FC Halifax Town 5-0 on October 26.

Last time out they conceded in the 97th minute against Yeovil Town in a 1-1 draw.

Before that they lost 2-1 at Woking, won 2-0 at Sutton United and drew 3-3 at Harrogate Town.

In-between those league results they held League One Bristol Rovers to a draw away from home in the FA Cup first round with 10-men.

After a 1-1 stalemate at the Memorial Ground they lost out 1-0 in the replay at Hayes Lane.

Who is Bromley’s manager?

Neil Smith was appointed manager in April 2016 after winning six and drawing three of his 13 games in caretaker charge.

The Ravens were 14th when he initially took over from previous boss Mark Goldberg but they eventually finished 10th after an impressive run of results.

Who is Bromley’s top scorer?

Michael Cheek has nine goals to his name so far.

The forward, 28, signed from Ebbsfleet United after bagging 16 goals last season.

Who else should Chesterfield be wary of?

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who had a loan spell at the club last season after joining from Charlton Athletic, signed permanently in the summer.

The 21-year-old has eight goals so far this campaign.

Any other news?

Chris Bush – who has five goals so far – was set to be banned for this Saturday’s match after picking up a red card against Yeovil.

But following an appeal the red card has been overturned and Bush will be available for selection against the Spireites.

What happened the last time the two teams met?

Cheek struck twice to claim the three points in a 2-1 win.

The striker put the hosts 1-0 up on 26 minutes, before Liam Mandeville equalised with a superb volley.

But Cheek restored the home side’s lead one minute later which turned out to be the winner.

The result left the Spireites rooted to the bottom of the table.