Paul Cook says he has heard positive things about next opponents Walsall.

The Sadlers were not one of the favourites to win promotion this season but they are third in the table despite getting beat 6-2 at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Cook is a big admirer of the way they play and he says they are a proper ‘team’ rather than a group of individuals.

He explained: “They (Walsall) have had the disappointment of Tuesday night, which is football. When you watch the game back, it was certainly a game of two halves. At half-time I think Walsall might have been sitting top of the league! It just shows you what can change in football.

Paul Cook.

“They are a really good side, they are very well coached, he is doing a really good job, Mat (Sadler). To have them punching where they are when they certainly won’t have the budgets of other teams, that’s for sure.

“Probably a tough thing for Walsall is that everyone speaks really well about them. I was getting told how good they were after two or three games. I have been really looking forward to meeting them believe it or not! Unfortunately for Walsall that probably brings a little bit more pressure than they had at the start, because of how well people speak about them and how they are playing as a team and how strong they are.

“We are just really looking forward to the game tomorrow, that’s for sure.”

The Sadlers led 2-1 at half-time in midweek before conceding five second-half goals but Cook is not reading too much into that.

He added: “I am sure Mat and his players will be disappointed, they are human-beings. But they have actually got nothing to be disappointed about, have they? They will come here quite vibrant, I am sure. I think it will be a really good League Two encounter.

“They are well organised, square pegs in square holes which is always good in football, they have got a style of play and a clear identity. They have got energy, youthfulness, balance - everything that when I watch a team I like.”