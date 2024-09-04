Chesterdfield have enjoyed some big crowds on their return to League Two.placeholder image
Every side's average crowds as more than 2.55m fans flock to watch League Two games - where Chesterfield, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and Walsall rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:30 BST
Spireites have had great crowds this season as fans enjoy the return to the EFL.

Time will tell if they fall short of the play-offs in their first season back but one thing not in doubt is Chesterfield will be playing their remaining home games in front of some big crowds.

Around the League, 2.553m fans have so far watched games this season at an average gate of 5,959.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, are a country mile ahead - but how does Chesterfield’s average crowds compare to those around them?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the footballwebpages.co.uk website. (Figures provided by an external website and are accurate as of March 25)

17,095

1. Bradford City

17,095 Photo: Nathan Stirk

10,422

2. Notts County

10,422 Photo: Getty Images

8,490

3. Chesterfield

8,490 Photo: Derbyshire Times

7,934

4. AFC Wimbledon

7,934 Photo: Bryn Lennon

