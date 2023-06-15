There are some pretty big grounds in the National League right now.

Although the league has lost Meadow Lane and the Racecourse ground, there are still six clubs who have a ground capacity of 10,000 or more.

Next season the total capacity in the National League will be 168,057 with a league capacity average of 6,722.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

Meadowbank (Dorking Wanderers) 2,000.

Court Place Farm (Oxford City) 2,500

The Silverlake Stadium (Eastleigh) 3,000.

Grosvenor Vale (Wealdstone) 3,200