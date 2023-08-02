Chesterfield are heavy favourites to lift the National League title going into this weekend’s opener at Dorking Wanderers.

They are as short as 9/4 to lift the title with Betfair an 6/4 to be playing League Two football next season.

Spirietes were minutes away from winning promotion during last season’s play-off final defeat to Notts County.

Paul Cook’s men are expected to face competition from relegated Rochdale and Hartlepool United.

Here are the full odds for every National League side.

