Chesterfield's odds of winning the National League are as short as 9/4 with Betfair.Chesterfield's odds of winning the National League are as short as 9/4 with Betfair.
Every National League side's promotion odds with Betfair and the value you can get on Chesterfield, Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale and Southend United ahead of season opener - picture gallery

Chesterfield are heavy favourites to lift the National League title going into this weekend’s opener at Dorking Wanderers.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 09:49 BST

They are as short as 9/4 to lift the title with Betfair an 6/4 to be playing League Two football next season.

Spirietes were minutes away from winning promotion during last season’s play-off final defeat to Notts County.

Paul Cook’s men are expected to face competition from relegated Rochdale and Hartlepool United.

Here are the full odds for every National League side.

Let us know what you think of Spireites’ chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

40/1

1. Altrincham

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

40/1

2. Aldershot Town

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

33/1

3. Maidenhead United

33/1 Photo: Getty Images

25/1

4. Dorking Wanderers

25/1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

