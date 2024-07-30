Chesterfield's cheapest adult season-ticket is priced at £395.Chesterfield's cheapest adult season-ticket is priced at £395.
Chesterfield's cheapest adult season-ticket is priced at £395.

Every League Two club's cheapest adult season-ticket - where Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers, MK Dons, Carlisle United, Gillingham, Notts County and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th May 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 10:07 BST
It’s that exciting time of the year when league football is nearly back with us.

Watching League Two football offers some pretty good value, but, of course, some of the prices can vary with some clubs offering much better value for money than others.

Chesterfield are preparing for a return to the Football League, with the cheapest adult season-ticket now priced at £395.

But which clubs offer the best value deals and which set of fans will have to save that bit harder. Here we look at ticket pricing around the league.

Prices are based on the cheapest adult season-ticket and run from expensive to cheapest.

£483

1. Carlisle United

£483Photo: Pete Norton

£460

2. Crewe Alexandra

£460Photo: Ed Sykes

£440

3. Grimsby Town

£440Photo: George Wood

£440

4. Tranmere Rovers

£440Photo: Bryn Lennon

