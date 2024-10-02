Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 6
Two goals conceded but not at fault for either. He had a couple of shaky moments in the first-half with the ball at his feet where he was fortunate not to be punished. One moment saw him want too much time on the ball and he was closed down by Cheek but Dunkley came to his rescue. He slipped when coming out of his net on another occasion but recovered well to get a block in. Made a decent save from Imray after the break and there were some smart bits of handling in wet conditions. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6
Recalled to the side in place of the injured Tanton. Steady defensively and played a part in Grigg's first goal. Lashed one difficult chance over and wide early after the break. Taken off on the hour. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Chey Dunkley 6
Nobody made more clearances (9) than him and he got Boot out of jail with one crunching tackle in the first-half. Olomola drifted between him and Daley-Cambell to head in the opener but that looked more down to nobody tracking his run from deep. Sowunmi got the better of him in the air from Charles' free-kick which made it 2-2 but, to be fair, the Bromley man is an absolute giant. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
Got the nod ahead of the injured Araujo and put in a determined display. Read the game well at times which allowed him to mop up at the back and make clearances. Photo: Tina Jenner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.