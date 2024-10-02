1 . Ryan Boot 6

Two goals conceded but not at fault for either. He had a couple of shaky moments in the first-half with the ball at his feet where he was fortunate not to be punished. One moment saw him want too much time on the ball and he was closed down by Cheek but Dunkley came to his rescue. He slipped when coming out of his net on another occasion but recovered well to get a block in. Made a decent save from Imray after the break and there were some smart bits of handling in wet conditions. Photo: Tina Jenner