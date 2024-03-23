Emotional Paul Cook pays tribute to his late dad after Chesterfield win promotion on his birthday
The Spireites beat Boreham Wood 3-0 and then lifted the trophy in front of nearly 10,000 jubilant fans.
They will be playing in the Football League next season for the first time since relegation in 2018.
It was an emotional day for Cook, who became the first Town manager to win two league titles, because it is also his dad’s birthday. Chris sadly passed away in September 2021.
"I lost my dad two-and-a-half years ago and it’s his birthday today...” Cook told TNT Sports.
Two goals from Jamie Grimes and one from Liam Mandeville secured the title and promotion.
Cook, who came back to the club in February 2022, said: “I am delighted, I really am. I am delighted for the supporters.
"When I came back two-and-a-bit years ago, I didn’t realise how tough a league it was.
"It has been amazing. I can’t thank the players, the staff, enough. It has been great. It has been such a team effort.
"My staff have been outstanding all year but the players take all the plaudits tonight.”
He laughed: "I will be vanishing now for a couple of bottles of Peroni!”
His assistant, Danny Webb, said it was the best moment of his career.
He said: "It feels fantastic.
"When the third goal went in we could start to breathe easily.
"You could sense the hype and the build-up to today’s game from the supporters.
"I think we would have won it further down the line had it not happened today, but it would have been draining to be knocked down again.
"It is great to do it today with a good performance and that sums up the season.
"It is no coincidence that we have got promoted, I don’t mean that with any arrogance.
"We have scored over 100 goals and we want to score some more and finish the seasonon a high.”