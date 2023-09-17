Watch more videos on Shots!

The Spireites bagged their fourth successive win to go top of the table thanks to Armando Dobra’s 82nd minute goal.

But German Kutrieb, who led The Fleet to the National League South title last season, believes it should have been ruled out.

"Another tough defeat, for me it is not easy to accept especially because there was a clear foul in the build-up play,” he told BBC Radio Kent.

Ebbsfleet United manager Dennis Kutrieb.

"I am suspended after three yellows, we are not allowed to speak to referees after all these things, and you go away with a 1-0 defeat and the linesman can’t see a clear foul, the referee can’t see it so that’s embarrassing, but we have to get on with it.

"It is is very frustrating how we concede a goal and no one can see it and that is not good enough but that is how football works. It should never have counted.”

On his team’s performance overall, he continued: "Apart from that I think defending-wise we did very well, goalkeeper was good again, and going forward was not good enough. We maybe had one-and-a-half-chances to score a goal so we need to make sure we are acting better when we have the ball.

"Chesterfield will be up in the table somewhere and they want to get promoted, last year in the final, so they are an experienced side and you need to suffer sometimes and that is what we have done.